FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,224 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of BK opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

