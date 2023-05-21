FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after acquiring an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $173.28 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

