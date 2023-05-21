FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,408,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

