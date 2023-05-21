FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,879 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.63 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

