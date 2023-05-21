FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 203,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 106,152 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 30,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

