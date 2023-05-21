FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $821,000 Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KB stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile



KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

