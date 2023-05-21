FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $126.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 54.45% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

