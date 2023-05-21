FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 976,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 87,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

