FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,495,000 after buying an additional 307,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,891.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 268,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after buying an additional 261,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $496.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.80. The stock has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

