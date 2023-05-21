FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $368.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.74. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

