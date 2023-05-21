FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,388 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

About Aspen Technology

AZPN stock opened at $169.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.40 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.25.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

