FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $210.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

