FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 4,309 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.