FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,316,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $759.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $788.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.