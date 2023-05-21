FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

