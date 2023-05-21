Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

