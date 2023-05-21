Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.54.

FRT opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $102.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

