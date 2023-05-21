Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $205.59 million and approximately $32.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,895,141 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

