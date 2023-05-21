Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Stories

