Financial Analysis: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) vs. Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) and Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and Hercules Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital 55.30% 15.58% 7.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hercules Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund -$23.80 million -4.23 N/A N/A N/A Hercules Capital $321.69 million 6.17 $102.08 million $1.47 9.48

This table compares Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and Hercules Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hercules Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and Hercules Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Hercules Capital 1 1 4 0 2.50

Hercules Capital has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.63%. Given Hercules Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hercules Capital is more favorable than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund.

Dividends

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Hercules Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Hercules Capital pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hercules Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Hercules Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hercules Capital has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hercules Capital beats Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P 500 Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Index. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. was formed on December 10, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives. Recognized as the industry leader, Hercules understands the flexibility these types of companies need and has the experience to work closely with them, even through challenging times, to help them reach critical milestones. Hercules’ deep sector expertise, geographic presence and its strong capital base have made Hercules the lender of choice for more than 480 innovative companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.