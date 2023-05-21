Financial Contrast: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) versus Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 10 0 2.77

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 37.95%. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $412.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Dividends

Profitability

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 15.39% 12.31% 5.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Martin Marietta Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials $6.16 billion 4.11 $866.80 million $15.49 26.37

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.