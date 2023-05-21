Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,462 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.