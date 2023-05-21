Financial Survey: biote (BTMD) & Its Peers

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare biote to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares biote and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get biote alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors -12.01% -84.88% 20.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

biote has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for biote and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 214 568 815 45 2.42

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 82.94%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.38%. Given biote’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 94.77 biote Competitors $273.12 million -$110.28 million -1.55

biote’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

biote beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.