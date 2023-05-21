Financial Survey: FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) vs. monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

monday.com has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -14.81% -12.80% -8.32% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

62.1% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for monday.com and FlexiInternational Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 14 0 2.93 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

monday.com currently has a consensus target price of $174.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.21%. Given monday.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares monday.com and FlexiInternational Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $519.03 million 12.74 -$136.87 million ($1.86) -80.53 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than monday.com.

Summary

monday.com beats FlexiInternational Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for marketing, CRM, project management, software development, and other fields; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About FlexiInternational Software

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

