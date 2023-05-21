Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$43.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Finning International stock opened at C$37.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Finning International has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$39.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

