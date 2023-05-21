First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE FA opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Advantage by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.