First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.
First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.
In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
