First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 29.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

