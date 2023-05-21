First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

