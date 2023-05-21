First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 138,315 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,315 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $115,764,000 after purchasing an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 128,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Integra LifeSciences Profile



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

