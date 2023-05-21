First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 22,686 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $340.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.35.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

