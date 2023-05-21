First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 238,454 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,313,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,712,000 after buying an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,107,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $311,500.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,889 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.