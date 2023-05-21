First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 25,280 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $21,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $301.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $191.77 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.99 and a 200-day moving average of $301.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.