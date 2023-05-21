First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 52,810 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.6 %

PPC stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.