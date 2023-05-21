First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Janus Henderson Group worth $23,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after buying an additional 2,168,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.