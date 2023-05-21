First Trust Advisors LP Has $22.18 Million Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 188.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 488,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $32.67 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

