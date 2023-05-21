First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.37 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology stock opened at $290.99 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

