First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.50 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,931 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 87,402 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,070,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $4,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

