First Trust Advisors LP Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Lazard worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in Lazard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

