First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.36 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $24,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.