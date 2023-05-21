First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.63 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,167,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 348,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

GM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

