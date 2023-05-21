First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.41 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,598 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Ryder System worth $25,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ryder System by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

