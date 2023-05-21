First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $35.06 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

