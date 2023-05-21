First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 42,999 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,016,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $21,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

