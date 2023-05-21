First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after buying an additional 225,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after buying an additional 86,807 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

Shares of MTZ opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.27 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

