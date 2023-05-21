First Trust Advisors LP Sells 278,551 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 278,551 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.42. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.