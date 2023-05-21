FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

FE stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

