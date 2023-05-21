FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 100,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

