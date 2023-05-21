Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

