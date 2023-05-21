Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $16.91 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

