Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $16.91 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
