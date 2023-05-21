Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Further Reading
