Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.